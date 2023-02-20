A holiday park in Camber Sands will not be used as accommodation for migrants, it has been announced.

East Sussex County Council said the Home Office had written to it and Rother District Council (RDC) to inform them of its decision not to use the Pontins site in New Lydd Road.

Leaders in East Sussex welcomed the news and said it followed lobbying of Government from all public sector partners in the county, including the site’s freehold owner Rother District Council and Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart.

The county council said partners pointed out the site is unsuitable because of limited access and a lack of the extra public services that would be needed – including healthcare and school places.

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of Rother District Council, said: “We welcome this sensible decision by the Home Office. Camber is not a large community and while visitors to the beach and the holiday park are welcome, this would not have been the right arrangement either for migrants or for residents.”

Cllr Keith Glazier, leader of East Sussex County Council, said: “Our county has a proud record of providing accommodation and support for people in need and this includes the significant number of migrants we’ve welcomed into East Sussex over recent months. There are limits to what any county can do though, and we’re very pleased the government has recognised this.”

