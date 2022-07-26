Planned 5G mast in St Leonards receives backlash from residents

Nicola Helgesen's current view from her balcony. It could soon be the location of a 5G most if the planning application is approved.

The proposal by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd to install a 5G mast in Warrior Square Gardens has been submitted to improve network signal in the area, with 5G networks said to be up to 100 times faster than that of 4G.

However, many residents have expressed their disapproval and concern at the proposal with more than 100 comments submitted to Hastings Borough Council which is considering the application.

Nicola Helgesen, a resident of Warrior Square, said: "My partner and I recently bought an apartment in Warrior Square in the location most effected by the proposed 5G mast. We have only just found out and we are devastated.

Beverley and Ian Jarvie who own Hastings House in the Square. Beverley has criticised the 'underhanded way' the planning application has been handled.

"Our balcony and windows directly face the proposed mast which will be just a few meters away, our property number is mentioned in the planning application and yet we were not contacted or warned.

"The flat we bought needed loads of renovating and we have invested our savings into the property for our future. This is a major problem as our property will lose so much of its value.

"Our beautiful outlook will be ruined, our health may be at risk and our future will be damaged. This is a conservation area. These things just shouldn't happen.

"There has been no consultation as far as we can tell and no publicity and yet the deadline for objections is likely to have already passed, it's a little unclear.

"No one we know had any idea about these plans and everyone who we have contacted is horrified by the idea and just can’t understand why anyone would believe that Warrior Square would be a good place for such an eye sore.”

Beverley Jarvie, who owns a bed and breakfast in the Square, added: “I find it absolutely disgusting that it’s being handled in such an underhanded way.

“We do not want this monstrosity in direct view from our business and our home. How can this be allowed?”

More than 100 comments have been submitted on the planning application, with the vast majority of them echoing Mrs Helgesen’s and Mrs Jarvie’s concerns.