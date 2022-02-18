Planned inspection of Lavant development postponed due to Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice continues to disrupt the Chichester district.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:47 am
In a post oon Twitter Chichester District Council announced the cancellation of a scheldueld visit to the proposed development on Raughmere Drive in Lavant.

It said: “Due to the red weather warning, the visit due to take place today with the Planning Inspector for the proposed development at Field South Of Raughmere Drive, Lavant, West Sussex (20/02675/OUTEIA) has been cancelled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Chichester District CouncilTwitter