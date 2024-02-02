BREAKING

Planners approve East Sussex commercial development

Council plans to build new commercial properties in Crowborough have secured planning permission.
By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 14:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Thursday (February 1), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North approved proposals to erect two new commercial buildings, each containing four units of accommodation, at the Wealden Business Park in Farningham Road.

The scheme, submitted by the district council itself, had been recommended for approval by officers and had not attracted any objections from local residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme definitely had the support of ward councillor Gareth Owen-Williams (Lib Dem), who said: “Jarvis Brook is an area which is easily dismissed. It is not the richest area in Crowborough, but it is benefitting currently from investment in commercial development. It’s got a large industrial estate; it’s got more retail units coming.

Most Popular
Wealden Business Park in Farningham Road, CrowboroughWealden Business Park in Farningham Road, Crowborough
Wealden Business Park in Farningham Road, Crowborough

“I think this part of a general move which is good for the ward I represent. These units are state-of-the-art units, which support the residential development which has been and is continuing to happen around this part of Crowborough.

“It will hopefully reduce work journeys in a small way, so that we come away our dependednce on commuter residents and start to increase the employment opportunities, which I think the town will benefit from.

“They are very sustainable, they are very modern. I think it is a design we can be proud of and it is great to see that we are investing, in the north part of the district, in something I think is a good project.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site itself is currently vacant, but is both within the town’s development boundary and has been identified as land for commercial development in local planning policy.

The design of the new buildings would be in keeping with existing buildings nearby and the wider industrial estate, with renewable energy features also incorporated.

Wealden Business Park currently comprises 41 industrial/commercial units.

For further information see application reference WD/2023/0729/DC on the Wealden District Council website.

Related topics:CrowboroughWealden District Council