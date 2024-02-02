Council plans to build new commercial properties in Crowborough have secured planning permission.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday (February 1), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North approved proposals to erect two new commercial buildings, each containing four units of accommodation, at the Wealden Business Park in Farningham Road.

The scheme, submitted by the district council itself, had been recommended for approval by officers and had not attracted any objections from local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme definitely had the support of ward councillor Gareth Owen-Williams (Lib Dem), who said: “Jarvis Brook is an area which is easily dismissed. It is not the richest area in Crowborough, but it is benefitting currently from investment in commercial development. It’s got a large industrial estate; it’s got more retail units coming.

Wealden Business Park in Farningham Road, Crowborough

“I think this part of a general move which is good for the ward I represent. These units are state-of-the-art units, which support the residential development which has been and is continuing to happen around this part of Crowborough.

“It will hopefully reduce work journeys in a small way, so that we come away our dependednce on commuter residents and start to increase the employment opportunities, which I think the town will benefit from.

“They are very sustainable, they are very modern. I think it is a design we can be proud of and it is great to see that we are investing, in the north part of the district, in something I think is a good project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site itself is currently vacant, but is both within the town’s development boundary and has been identified as land for commercial development in local planning policy.

The design of the new buildings would be in keeping with existing buildings nearby and the wider industrial estate, with renewable energy features also incorporated.

Wealden Business Park currently comprises 41 industrial/commercial units.