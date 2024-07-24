Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-awaited regeneration project in Newhaven has gained planning permission from Lewes councillors.

On Tuesday (July 23), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved proposals to build a new restaurant and outdoor play area at Newhaven West Beach — a project brought forward by the council itself and backed by Levelling Up Fund monies.

In its application, the council said the project will “re-invigorate the beach front and boost tourism in the area”, as well as ‘preserve the significance of Newhaven Fort and enhance its setting.’

Speaking at the meeting, the council’s agent, Chris Barker of ECE Planning, sought to reinforce this message. He said: “The scheme before you seeks to develop an underutilised brownfield site at West Quay —which currently houses temporary food stands and hardstanding — and deliver a state-of-the-art restaurant and community facilities that will reinvigorate the beach front and boost tourism in the area.

Proposals to build a new restaurant and outdoor play area at Newhaven. Pic: Contributed

“The scheme is to be delivered by funding secured through the Levelling Up Fund and represents an anchor project within the wider regeneration and levelling up of Newhaven town.

“The proposal as you see before you is clearly landscape-led, seeking to enhance the setting of this beautiful location and to bring more local residents and tourists to the area to utilise the West Beach of Newhaven and boost the economy of the area.”

While approved, some committee members raised concerns about elements of the scheme, including its layout, security and the management of the facilities proposed. Ultimately, however, these were not considered to be significant impediments to the scheme.

Several councillors also praised the scheme’s ‘sympathetic’ design.

Imagery showing the planned redevelopment of the promenade above West Beach in Newhaven

The proposals involve the demolition of several existing structures, with two new single-storey buildings to be erected on the site. One will house the new restaurant, while the other will include toilets and changing facilities.

The rest of the site will receive new landscaping and other improvements, including an outdoor gym and children’s play areas. These play areas will include a splash pad, a type of water feature designed for safe play.

It will also have a large parking area, with 55 spaces.

The application had been brought forward to the committee because it is a council scheme. Only a single objection was raised, by a resident who argues it won’t generate enough visitors to be a sustainable facility.