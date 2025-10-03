A proposal to demolish the visitor interpretation centre at Hastings Castle and plans to increase hackney carriage and private hire vehicle licence fees in Rother are some of the latest planning applications to be submitted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of listed buildings in Hastings are subject to applications.

At 27 All Saints Street (HS/LB/25/00271), permission is sought to regularise emergency works, including the replacement of a rotten window and installation of a supporting steel lintel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Hastings Castle, Castle Hill Road (HS/FA/25/00409), plans have been submitted which involve the demolition of the existing Visitor Interpretation Centre.

Muriel Matters House, Hastings Borough Council offices.

The stone plinth will remain, avoiding disturbance to archaeology while doubling as a viewing platform, with new metal handrails installed to match existing structures, applicants said.

Elsewhere in town, the former NatWest Bank at 28 Havelock Road (HS/FA/25/00436 and HS/LB/25/00437) is seeking consent for two galvanised steel CAT ladders at the rear, improving roof access.

Residential properties in Hastings are also featured in the latest round-up of applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 21 White Rock (HS/FA/25/00500) there is a proposal to increase occupancy of its house in multiple occupation (HMO) from eight to 10 people.

Marianne House, at 77 Old London Road (HS/FA/25/00503 and HS/LB/25/00504) has applied for permission to carry out structural improvements and replace a deteriorated balcony.

Other listed building applications include the replacement of two windows at 17–18 High Street (HS/LB/25/00513); abutment works to support redevelopment at the site of the former 34 West Street (HS/LB/25/00518); and boundary wall alterations at 1A Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards (HS/LB/25/00527).

Applications within conservation areas include the construction of a five-bedroom detached house at 69 Pevensey Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00128).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other proposals range from the installation of an air conditioning unit at 3 Shepherd Court, Shepherd Street (HS/FA/25/00485), to the replacement of timber windows with uPVC at Flat 1, 64B High Street (HS/FA/25/00524).

Amendments to previous permissions are also under consideration, including changes to rooflights, drainage, and fenestration at 9 Charles Road (HS/FA/25/00533) and revised parking layouts and landscaping conditions at Gensing Manor, 19 Dane Road (HS/FA/25/00538).

A part-retrospective application has been submitted by East Sussex College Hastings, Parker Road (HS/FA/25/00338).

The proposal includes a single-storey vehicle workshop with parking and social spaces, alongside the retention of existing modular classrooms, shipping containers, and alterations to the approved parking layout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of all applications can be viewed on the council’s planning portal at: www.hastings.gov.uk/planning.

Rother District Council and Wealden District Council have announced proposed increases to hackney carriage and private hire vehicle licence fees, due to come into effect on or after April 1, 2026.

They said under the new schedule, the fee for renewing a hackney carriage or private hire vehicle licence will rise to £309, while the charge for a new vehicle licence will increase to £353.

Both authorities said private hire operators will also see higher costs, with those running fleets of fewer than 20 vehicles facing fees of £353 for a three-year licence and £574 for a five-year licence. Operators with more than 20 vehicles will pay £706 for a three-year licence or £1,148 for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councils said the proposed fees will be available for public inspection free of charge for a period of 28 days at the councils’ offices. Residents and business owners who wish to object to the changes must submit their objections in writing, stating their grounds, no later than 28 days from the date of publication.

Objections should be addressed to Richard Parker-Harding, head of environmental health, Town Hall, Bexhill, East Sussex TN39 3JX.

The councils said if no objections are received within the consultation period, the revised fees will take effect from April 2026.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.