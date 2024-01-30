Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a decision notice published last Wednesday (January 24), a planning inspector has allowed an appeal connected with proposals to build up to four houses on a greenfield site in Church Lane.

The outline application, from Jarvis Land Promotions, had been refused permission by Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South in July last year.

While it had been recommended for approval by officers at the time, committee members felt the scheme would create ‘unacceptable harm’ to the character of the site and leave future residents ‘over reliant’ on the use of private cars. Councillors had also raised concerns about the ecological impact of developing the site.

Church Lane, Laughton

These concerns were not shared by the planning inspector, however, who judged the downsides of the scheme to be outweighed by the benefits of new housing, given the district’s shortfall when compared to government targets.

In coming to this view, the inspector found that the development would not significantly harm the appearance of the area, nor have an unacceptable ecological impact. The inspector also assessed the site to be within walking distance of local services, including buses,

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The adverse impacts associated with this proposal would not be great.

“They therefore do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of four additional homes when assessed against the policies in the [National Planning Policy] Framework when taken as a whole.

“As a result, the presumption in favour of sustainable development should be applied.”