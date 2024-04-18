Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a decision notice published on Monday (April 15), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with proposals to build up to 72 homes at the junction of The Green and Catsfield Road.

The scheme had been refused by Wealden District Council in April last year, with officers judging the proposals to be an “unacceptable and inappropriate form of development”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report at the time, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “It is considered that the adverse harm caused by the development resulting in urbanisation of agricultural land, loss of existing trees and hedgerow, and impact on the landscape character would be contrary to local planning policies that seek to protect and complement the environment.

The Green, Ninfield. Pic: Contributed

“The development does not therefore meet the definition of sustainable development within the National Planning Policy Framework and the adverse harm identified would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal.”

Greymoor Homes, the developer behind the proposals, took a different view, arguing the scheme’s impact would be acceptable. They also pointed to the need for new and affordable housing within Wealden as a strong factor in favour of the scheme.

In light of this, the developer argued the scheme qualified for the ‘presumption in favour of sustainable development’ set out in national planning policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the inspector disagreed, sharing the council’s view that the scheme would have unacceptable impact on the character and appearance of the area.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The proposed development would be outside the settlement boundary and, moreover, would result in substantial and permanent harm to the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposed development would therefore not create a high quality, beautiful and sustainable place which is fundamental to what the planning process should achieve. Therefore, overall, the proposed development would result in substantial harm.

“Consequently, the harm I have identified would have a serious harmful effect on the character and appearance of the area, which would lead me to conclude that these substantial adverse effects attract greater weight that significantly and demonstrably outweighs the benefits set out above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, the presumption in favour of sustainable development would not apply in this case.”