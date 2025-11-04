A proposal to carry out demolition work at a St Leonards holiday park is among some of the latest planning applications to be submitted to Hastings Borough Council.

Other schemes proposed include a series of developments affecting listed buildings and properties within conservation areas

Applications submitted to the council include:

- 34A High Street, Hastings (HS/FA/25/00442 and HS/LB/25/00609)

Plans have been submitted for a series of improvements to the property. The proposal includes the installation of two conservation skylights in the rear lean-to roof, excavation along the southern perimeter for a new ground drain, and substantial internal alterations.

The works include raising the kitchen floor, installing insulation, and replacing the concrete floor with a new insulated slab. Recently added partition walls, a toilet, and a shower room would be removed to create an improved layout with a new kitchen, bathroom, utility, and storage areas.

- Bannow Retirement Home, Quarry Hill, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00567 and HS/LB/25/00568)

The retirement home has applied to replace its existing external steel staircase with a new galvanised steel structure. The application covers both full planning and listed building consent.

- 125 Marina, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00604 and HS/LB/25/00605)

Refurbishment works are proposed to this Grade II listed house, including general repairs, window restoration, and internal layout amendments such as new openings and the relocation of the kitchen. The application also proposes changing the pitched roof of the rear outrigger to a flat roof, reinstating an arched window, and undertaking waterproofing works to the basement.

- Combe Haven Holiday Park, Harley Shute Road, St Leonards (HS/DM/25/00617)

A prior approval notice has been submitted for the demolition of the former general manager’s residence at the holiday park.

- 95 Norman Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00248)

A change of use is proposed for the premises at 95 Norman Road, converting it from a car tyre sales and fitting business into a gym. The plans include external alterations such as replacement windows, new fenestration, removal of chimneys, replacement roof tiles, and the addition of solar panels and air conditioning units. Part of the work is retrospective.

- Gambier House (111) and West House (115) West Hill Road, St Leonards (HS/FA/25/00577)

Temporary security measures have been proposed for these properties, including 2.4-metre-high palisade fencing along the front boundary. The fencing would include a pedestrian gate and two vehicle gates aligned with existing access points. Some of the fencing has already been installed.

Members of the public may view the full details of these applications and submit comments via the Hastings Borough Council planning portal at www.hastings.gov.uk/planning and search under the reference number or by visiting the council offices during normal opening hours. Comments must be received within the statutory consultation period.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.