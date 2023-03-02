Plans for 116 room Premier Inn in Bognor Regis revealed - your comments

Plans for a 116 bedroom Premier Inn on Bognor Regis seafront were revealed earlier this week – and our readers have made their opinions clear.

The Premier Inn, which, if approved, will open on the seafront, is subject to a public consultation next Wednesday (March 8), and represents a potential £10 million investment in the local economy, with Whitbread bosses promising it will create thirty new full time jobs.

Premier Inn already runs a sizeable hotel on the outskirts of Bognor Regis, but some Sussex World readers believe this new venture is just what the doctor ordered: “A Premier Inn will be good for Bognor,” said reader Julie Kay. “Not everyone wants to stay in a B&B. At least you know what the rooms will be like, jobs as well.”

Bryony Hints said much the same thing, adding: “It’ll bring lots of jobs to Bognor!”

For Jane Knappett, the new hotel is ‘a great idea.’ “Bognor is a lovely place to stay when the sun shines, and there’s plenty to do.

But it’s not all complementary soaps and continental breakfasts. Many readers worry if a Premier Inn is really what the town needs, and say it could have a negative effect on local businesses if approved.

"Good for tourists, but not for Bognorians,” says Elizabeth Lumley. “We are already struggling with shops and businesses going out of business. What must people think when they see see empty shops, chewing gum strewn streets, litter, homeless and peeling paint everywhere. When we had a shop we swept outside daily, as did many shops further along. We took a pride in the building and it is a tragedy that people don’t nowadays. When I was a Woolworths Saturday girl we would be made to wash all the counters with vinegar and water every few months!”

Janice Morillas agreed, asking: “Do we really need another hotel in Bognor? What about some decent shops instead of cafes, and charity shops?”

Others raised concerns about parking and the impact on local residents. Betty Cunningham said: “Where are they going to park the cars their wont be any room left for the people who live here?”

To find out more about the plans, visit premierinn-bognor.co.uk

