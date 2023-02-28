Plans for a 116 room Premier Inn on The Esplanade, in Bognor Regis, have been revealed ahead of a public consultation next month.

Currently planned for the town’s old fire station building, where Clarence Road meets The Esplanade, the building is described as a ‘high-quality, sustainable 116-bedroom hotel,’, which represents a ‘multi-million pound investment in the local economy’ and will create around 30 full time jobs on opening.

Premier Inn bosses at Whitbread PLC believe the seafront site is ideally situated for customers, with easy access to the town centre, Butlin’s, and the beach. "If approved, the 116-bedroom hotel would provide a family friendly affordable destination for many people travelling for leisure and business throughout the year,” the announcement said.

Owners are still in the process of finalising the hotel designs, and Whitbread do not expect to apply for planning permission until Spring this year. Before the plans are finalised, bosses have invited residents and members of the public to attend a public consultation next month.

An artist's impression of the plans

The consultation is currently set for March 8, at The Parish Centre in Hislop Walk, Bognor Regis, between 2pm and 7.30pm. Residents unable to attend in person, are invited to join a webinar on March 9, from 7pm onwards. Further details are available online at premierinn-bognor.co.uk.

"It’s really important to us that the new building fits into the local neighbourhood, creating a comfortable, affordable and attractive place for all visitors to stay, as well as providing significant investment into jobs and local economy,” the announcement says.

"Our team will be there to explain our plans to you, answer any questions you may have and listen to your feedback. We’re keen to hear what the local community think of our plans to open a new hotel. We have spent many months first finding what we believe is the right site in the town and also working on our current design for the hotel.”

The Premier Inn has been controversial since plans were first mooted last year. After Whitbread announced a £750,000 buy-out on the lease to the Alexandria Theatre and a long lease on the proposed hotel site, neighbours and councillors raised concerns about parking, heritage and greenspace.

