Plans for 265 new homes on West Sussex greenfield site move step forward

Plans to build 265 new homes on a greenfield site in a West Sussex town have moved a step further forward.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council granted planning approval in September last year for the housing on land north of Glebe Farm in Kings Barn Lane, Steyning.

Now the developers Vistry Homes have submitted an application for approval of ‘reserved matters’ – the design and layout of the new houses and flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans for the new homes sparked a flood of objections from residents when they were first revealed. An action group was formed and a meeting held protesting at the use of the greenfield site and the impact the development would have on the town.

The site in Steyning where 265 new homes are to be built

Horsham District Council received more than 180 letters of objection – as well as more than 120 letters of support. Many local residents said they preferred a number of smaller, spread out developments rather than such a large number of houses in one place.

Vistry’s proposals include the demolition of a property – No 37 Kings Barn Lane – to provide a new pedestrian/cycle/emergency link, along with a new vehicle access from the A283 Steyning by-pass.

They also plan to provide public open space including a community orchard. They say that 40 per cent of the new homes will be classed as ‘affordable housing.’