Plans for 265 new homes on West Sussex greenfield site move step forward
Horsham District Council granted planning approval in September last year for the housing on land north of Glebe Farm in Kings Barn Lane, Steyning.
Now the developers Vistry Homes have submitted an application for approval of ‘reserved matters’ – the design and layout of the new houses and flats.
The plans for the new homes sparked a flood of objections from residents when they were first revealed. An action group was formed and a meeting held protesting at the use of the greenfield site and the impact the development would have on the town.
Horsham District Council received more than 180 letters of objection – as well as more than 120 letters of support. Many local residents said they preferred a number of smaller, spread out developments rather than such a large number of houses in one place.
Vistry’s proposals include the demolition of a property – No 37 Kings Barn Lane – to provide a new pedestrian/cycle/emergency link, along with a new vehicle access from the A283 Steyning by-pass.
They also plan to provide public open space including a community orchard. They say that 40 per cent of the new homes will be classed as ‘affordable housing.’