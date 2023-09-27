Resubmitted plans for 44 homes in Bognor Regis are up for approval after refusal earlier this year.

The site is on land west of Osborne Refrigerators factory, and will take access from the existing factory access off Rose Green Road.

Plans for 48 homes on the site were refused in February for overdevelopment, affecting area character, lack of garden space and high noise and air pollution for future residents, ecological loss, affordable housing mix, insufficient drainage information, and lack of contributions towards Pagham Harbour.

Objections from the NHS, and Aldwick and Pagham parish councils were submitted over road access, overdevelopment and a lack of surgeries in the area.

The proposed site layout for 44 homes neighbouring Osbourne Refrigerators factory premises in Bognor Regis. Photo: Arun planning portal

Agents for the developers said: “Best use will be made of an allocated site, delivering a high quality development with areas of public and private and communal open space for residents.”