Chichester councillors have been recommended to refuse plans to build 62 homes in Bracklesham.

The outline application for land west of Bracklesham Lane is due to be decided by the district council’s planning committee on November 22.

The council has received more than 180 objections to the plans, with objections also being lodged by five town and parish councils and by West Sussex County Council as lead local flood authority.

Among the concerns raised were flooding, road safety, the increased pressure on an already stretched sewerage system, over-development of the site, and the loss of agricultural land.

Chichester councillors have been advised to refuse plans to build 62 homes in Bracklesham. Image: hnw architects

As the council does not have a demonstrable five-year supply of housing land, its housing policies are deemed to be out of date – something which could cause problems should the applicant appeal any decision to refuse.

But, in a report to the planning committee, officers picked up a number of reasons to refuse it anyway.

They included the harm which could be caused by flooding, along with ‘the inadequacy of the surface water drainage strategy’, and a lack of evidence to show the site could cope with so many homes.

There was also the lack of a S106 legal agreement which would require the developer to contribute money towards a range of infrastructure requirements.

The report added: “The proposed development conflicts with both national and local planning policies and therefore the application is recommended for refusal.”

Should the committee choose to approve the application, access to the 2.6 hectare site would be from Bracklesham Lane.

The development would be made up of six one-bedroom flats, 18 two-bedroom houses, 29 three-bedroom houses and nine four-bedroom houses.

Nineteen of the homes would be classed as affordable.