Plans for 89 new eco-friendly homes in Bexhill

Construction work is underway on a new development that will bring 89 new homes to Bexhill.

The development, by Bellway Southern Counties, and called Highwoods View, will include 58 private properties, 27 affordable homes and four self-build plots, situated on a nine-acre site off Turkey Road.

The development will feature a central green with a play area and will see Bellway Southern Counties invest more than £1.6 million to help improve local infrastructure and services.

The homes for private sale at Highwoods View will include a choice of two-bedroom coach house-style apartments, and two, three and four-bedroom houses in a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached designs. `

The planned new development at Bexhill

The affordable homes will include one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, with a mix of First Homes (properties for sale at a discount to eligible buyers), shared ownership properties and affordable rented homes.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway Southern Counties, said: “There is a significant and growing demand for new housing in Bexhill-on-Sea, so it is good to be able to report that we have started work on this exciting project which will see us build 89 new homes for the area – a third of which will be affordable homes available to local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

“Highwoods View will feature properties designed to be highly energy efficient. Solar PV panels will provide a renewable energy source to help residents reduce their electricity bills and carbon emissions, while smart thermostats mean they will be able to control heating and hot water remotely.

“Residents will also have access to electric vehicle charging points to enable them to choose greener transport options.”

Bellway Southern Counties will be investing £1.6 million via the Community Infrastructure Levy towards local facilities. In addition to this, as part of the planning agreement, the developer is to contribute £97,900 to fund improvements to bus services and will carry out works to improve nearby footpaths and install a new bus stop on Turkey Road.

Daniel said: “As well as delivering much-needed new housing, Highwoods View will bring the benefit of new jobs locally during the construction life of the site, improvements to bus services in the area and a lasting legacy of a new play area and green open space where residents can enjoy spending time together outdoors.

“The build programme should see us in a position to launch the site in April 2026 and to hand over the keys to the first residents in the autumn later that year.”

For more information about the new homes at Highwoods View, visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/southern-counties/highwoods-view.