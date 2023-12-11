Plans for a Bognor Regis 20 room B&B submitted
The plans would see part of the ground floor behind the cafe, at 9 and 11 Station Road, demolished to build a three storey extension for the 20 bed B&B.
Syrup Cafe is on the junction between Station Road and Crescent Road, with plans stating the development might include a hedge line along Crescent Road, which was seen in previous plans from March.
Planning agents for the developer said in their design and access statement they hope to ‘improve a property which is underused and requires development’.
Previous applications from 2019 and 2021, to turn the site into a 12 and 10 room B&B respectively, were approved but never completed, with the current application, a resubmission from March this year, being withdrawn after advice from planning officers.
Existing flats above the cafe are not in the plans.
Find the plans at https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning-application-search with code BR/268/23/PL.