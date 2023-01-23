Plans for a development of six flats in the town are progressing well, Bexhill Community Land Trust (BCLT) has said.

The proposal includes four new build two bedroom flats on the corner of St Mary’s Lane and Turkey Road, in addition to a conversion of the dilapidated Cemetary Lodge into two further flats.

The not-for-profit group, run by local volunteers, said this will make a small but important contribution towards meeting the huge demand for affordable homes in Bexhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairperson Ruairi McCourt said, “This exciting project will see Bexhill CLT begin to fulfil its ambition in addressing the dire need for good quality housing that local people can afford.”

Plans for a development of six flats in the town are progressing well, Bexhill Community Land Trust (BCLT) has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 2019, the BCLT has been working closely with the Sussex Community Housing Hub to draw up a suitable scheme for Cemetery Lodge and associated land.

Despite its poor condition, consultants have confirmed that the existing building has heritage value and is capable of conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also conclude that, together with the nearby Cemetery Gates and tree lined lane, the Lodge makes an important contribution to the character of the local area.

The scheme is to be known as Parker Place after the builder of Cemetery Lodge Frederick William Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to planning permission, a flat will be formed on each floor. The Lodge will be connected to a new two storey building, set at a lower level, which will accommodate the four additional flats.

Parking, gardens and balconies are included, with the group adding that the design is sensitive to the character of the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application for the development, accompanied by a tree survey and reports addressing heritage, ecology and drainage, was submitted to Rother District Council in May 2022.

Subject to a favourable decision and satisfactory funding, work on the scheme will begin later in the year and local building company Westridge have been appointed as developers for the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BCLT said it hopes that Parker Place will be just the beginning and is actively seeking other suitable sites in Bexhill to develop high quality, sensitively designed affordable housing.

Further community support and involvement is also sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad