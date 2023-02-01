With more than 1,600 people on the housing register, Worthing Borough Council wants to transform the empty brownfield site at 20 to 22 Victoria Road.
The council was given £104,000 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities to prepare the site for development. Now the council has submitted a formal planning application to build 11 emergency-accommodation flats with communal gardens on the land, following consultation events which were held with local residents in July.
There is a budget of £3million, but the scheme is designed to save money by reducing the need to use hotel and B&B accommodation as emergency housing for families who would otherwise have nowhere to stay. In addition, the scheme has been designed to deliver highly energy efficient homes by local architects ECE.
Councillor Emma Taylor, the council’s cabinet member for citizen services, said: “Worthing has a real housing shortage and we are totally committed to easing that and delivering sustainable housing at accessible rents for those who are on the waiting list. It is fantastic news that this much-needed project is moving forward.
“But this isn’t the only scheme in the pipeline that will deliver housing for local people who are most in need as we are also reviewing other brownfield sites as well as existing council assets that could be suitable for repurposing.
“We have listened to residents through our consultations and providing much-needed housing on this empty brownfield site is a win-win situation for both residents and the council.
“It will save money in the long term by lessening the need to pay for costly temporary accommodation such as hotels and bed-and-breakfasts, but more importantly will put a proper roof over the heads of families in need.”