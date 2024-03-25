Plans for improvements to Bognor Regis esplanade revealed as regeneration continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planned works will extend from Lennox Street to Clarence Road, and involve improved pedestrian and disabled access between the esplanade itself and the seafront, including an additional crossing facility on the west side of the project, a walkway between parked cars and the sea wall, a new, lower, 20 miles per hour speed limit and traffic calming measures to help keep pedestrians and visitors safe, more plant life, increased seating and a litter bin.

"These works are a fundamental part of the town’s seafront regeneration plans to create an exciting and vibrant visitor destination,” the Arun District Council website explains. “The wider vision for this area includes the adjacent Place St Maur completed project and the planned renovation of Alexander Theatre, Bognor Regis Arcade regeneration, the future development of the former Brewers Fayre site and the future Premier Inn."

The works are part of the wider Arun Growth Programme, the mechanism for delivering on the particulars of a growth deal signed in 2018 as a joint, five year commitment between Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Picture: Arun District Council.

As part of the deal, both local authorities work together to decide priorities for the area and pool resources to deliver sustainable economic growth. The deal itself was designed to attract opportunities to attract funding, build new homes and infrastructure and generate employment.