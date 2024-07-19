Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to build an indoor food market in Chichester City Centre have been approved by Chichester District Council officers this week.

The plans, submitted to the district council earlier this year, outline the creation of an indoor food market called FEAST, featuring 11 carefully curated small and micro-businesses under one roof – including a specialist coffee outlet, a wine bar and several eateries.

The market will open in a site previously occupied by Haberdashery Shop Closs and Hamblin in North Street.

Commenting on the plans, the economic development service announced its full support: “We recognise that town and city centres are in a state of flux and a flexible approach to the use found in them is desirable. The EDS supports good quality evening and night-time economy facilities, especially on existing sites and in the city centre,” the report claims.

They added that, if successful, the food court could prove to be a boon to Chichester’s nighttime economy, especially in areas where the city centre often loses out to other locations: “There is a need for a safe, enticing, diverse and appealing evening and night-time offer where people can find a range of activities. The ability to have later opening and licencing hours for venues is incredibly important to give them the flexibility to put on special events and during holidays. This especially important for the 20-40 year old age groups, where there is a limited offer and the city centre loses out to surrounding locations.”

The approval comes after several expressions of support from members of the public eager to get their foodie fix. “As very near residential neighbours, we are well aware of the need in Chichester for interesting, new ideas to revitalise the centre of the city, especially in the evening,” one resident commenter said.

“Our home is a matter of yards away, and immediately downwind from the site, so we are reassured to read of the noise/smell/nuisance measures that are to be put in place.”

Another commenter cited the success of similar projects in other cities: “(This) will be great for Chichester and will provide more job opportunities. Shelter Hall in Brighton is a great example,” they said.