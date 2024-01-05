A developer has put forward plans for a major retirement living complex in Eastbourne.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an application validated by Eastbourne Borough Council this week, developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited) is seeking permission to build 137 “apartments for older people” to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.

The proposed development would also include staff facilities, a cafe/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments.

In a statement released to coincide with the application’s publication, Untold Living’s CEO Russell Jewell said: “The urgent need for more purpose-built later living accommodation in the UK cannot be overstated, particularly in East Sussex, where the population of over-70s is growing more quickly than the national average.

How the proposed Martinique Way retirement apartments would look

“Many thousands of older people are living in accommodation that is wholly unsuitable to their needs, which poses a serious risk to their mental and physical wellbeing.

“Our Eastbourne scheme will not only offer round-the-clock care and support to residents when needed but also relieve pressure on local health and social services by lowering the frequency of residents’ hospital and GP visits.

“We are grateful to the people of Eastbourne for all of the valuable feedback we have received so far and look forward to announcing further details in due course.”

According to the application, the apartments would be defined as “extra-care housing”, meaning residents of the purpose-built flats would have access to on-site support services and staff while still living independently.

The development site itself has previously been earmarked for development. In an earlier scheme (from another developer), planning permission was granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with 10 houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.

The proposed development would be larger in scale than these previously-approved plans, with the apartments to be set out across three buildings.At their highest point, these buildings would stand at seven storeys tall, although the developer says the building would “step gradually upwards” from a three storey height at the southern end of the site.

According to Untold Living, the facility would provide around 24 new full time jobs, once it is operational.

Untold Living — which operates similar facilities in Shropshire, Wiltshire and Crawley, West Sussex — say the apartments will available to buy, to rent and to purchase via shared ownership.