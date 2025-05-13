Plans for music nights in Horsham town centre spark call for more toilets

Live music and food entertainment nights are set to return to Horsham next month – but have led to a call for more toilets in the town centre.

The free fun nights – organised by Horsham District Council and known as ‘Friday Lates’ – drew hundreds of people to similar events held in the Carfax last year.

And this year they look to be equally popular, kicking off on Friday June 6 with a D-Day dance night featuring the Spinettes.

But calls are now being made for public toilets to be opened in the Carfax. People have taken to social media saying during last year’s events they had to rely on popping into local pubs to use their loos.

The Friday Lates will be held every Friday night from 6pm to 8pm throughout June, July and August at the Horsham Carfax bandstand. Among the highlights are a Taylor Swift night, an ABBA night and an Elvis night.

The full line-up features: Friday 6 June - D-Day Dance Night with The Spinettes; Friday 13 June - Eras Night with Taylored Swift; Friday 20 June - Celebrate Summer Solstice with Third WheelFriday; 27 June - Ska Night with The Gangsters.

Friday 4 July - Country Night with Made in Tennessee; Friday 11 July - The Wonderful West End; Friday 18 July - Abba Night with tribute ‘Is there a soul out there?’; Friday 25 July - Pride Night with Crawley LGBTQ.

Friday 1 August - Bachata and Salsa Night; Friday 8 August - Return of the King with The Almost Elvis Band; Friday 15 August - Reggae Night with One Love Orchestra; Friday 22 August - Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute; and Friday 30 August - Fusion Night with Dhol Collective.