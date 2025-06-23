Plans for £2.5m improvements to West Sussex village move step forward

Proposals for a £2.5millon package of improvements in a West Sussex village have moved a step further forward.

Horsham District Council plans to improve Billingshurst village centre, sports grounds, recreation areas and community buildings and is now asking local people to share their views on what it calls a ‘Better Billingshurst’ Community Fund and Investment Programme.

The council has been working closely with Billingshurst Parish Council and local community groups and now wants local residents to also have their say in a community-wide consultation which opened on June 23 and closes on July 21.

A shortlist of projects includes improved community meeting facilities, improved playing pitch surfaces, better facilities at Jubilee Fields such as a new pavilion and changing facilities; travel improvements for pedestrians and cyclists; and new and improved recreation and play spaces for children and young people.

District councillors agreed earlier this year to spend around £2.5million made up of a £1m contribution from the district council and £1.5 million in developer contributions as a result of new homes development in the village over recent years.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning and infrastructure Ruth Fletcher said: “We are committed to delivering improved facilities for Billingshurst which will help contribute to the quality of life and health and wellbeing of the local community.

“It is crucial for us that local communities are closely involved with our plans. My thanks go out to the local community groups, local schools and the parish council for all their valuable input so far. Now it is time for those who live, work and visit Billingshurst to give us their feedback on the projects being considered.

“The list of projects is ambitious and we know that we can’t deliver all of them but do please take the time to let us have your views on the proposals in our public consultation so you can help us prioritise and shape the suggestions we have received so far.”

Billingshurst Parish Council chairman Paul Berry added: “The parish council welcomes the realisation that Billingshurst’s infrastructure has not kept up with the significant number of houses that the parish has had to accommodate in recent times.

“ We look forward to continuing to work with the district council and others on delivering some quality improvements to the parish’s facilities.”

More information, including links to the consultation and the eligibility to participate is available at www.horsham.gov.uk/betterbillingshurst

Once the public consultation findings have been analysed, the recommendation for improvements will be considered by representatives from the district council, Billingshurst Parish Council and Billingshurst Community Partnership with a view to begin delivering projects from autumn 2025 into 2026 and 2027.