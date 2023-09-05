Developers have put forward proposals to build hundreds of new homes in Bexhill.

Gladman Developments Ltd has submitted an outline application to build up to 340 houses on land north of Rosewood Park.

The scheme would include affordable housing with public open space, landscaping and a sustainable drainage system, developers said.

But residents in the area have voiced opposition to the proposals, saying they will lead to increased traffic and put further strain on existing services, such as GP surgeries and schools.

An aerial map of where the proposed houses would be. The red line shows the site boundary. Picture: Gladman Developments Ltd

Objectors voiced their concerns on Rother District Council’s planning portal.

Paige Clark said: “I live on the Rosewood Park estate and strongly object to the idea of having another busy road running right alongside my house and through the park where my children will play. This is a huge safety concern and will also ruin the green space currently used to play by local children.

“There are also not enough facilities in Little Common as it is and therefore the community would not cope with another influx of residents.

Val Hunnisett said: “The access through Rosewood Park is not sufficient capacity for a development of 340 homes. Many moved onto Rosewood for the quiet residential character it has at present. These extra people and vehicles will destroy that unless a much more serious view of access routes is taken.”

Nathan Dolby said: “Until infrastructures are improved in the area how is it even possible to think about building more houses? The roads in the local area are a shambles.”

Trevor Lott said: “This type of new home attracts young families for which there is zero room in the local primary schools, unless of course you are going to build a new school to cater for this.

“The main A-road that passes the Rosewood development is already backed up most mornings and afternoons, from the Little Common roundabout all the way past the Rosewood development entrance.”

Gill Davies and Barry Grist said: “The infrastructure can't cope with the number of houses that already exist, let alone 340 more. There are almost daily sewage discharges into the sea because the system can't cope, plus the health service is already at breaking point. These issues have to be sorted first before we can even think of any more housing.”

James Ede said: “The proposed access through Rosewood Park and the A259 junction is completely unworkable. These roads are traffic calmed and functionally single lane roads. They are not suitable for construction traffic or the subsequent increase in residential traffic.”

In a design and access statement, developers said: “The proposed development will comprise residential development of up to 340 new homes with vehicular access from Stowe Drive and Luffield Drive to the south. An existing pedestrian/cycle route onto and from Spring Lane is located to the east and an emergency access point is located off Sandhurst Lane to the north west.