Plans lodged for 82 new houses on village woodland near Horsham

Developers are outlining proposals to build up to 82 new houses on village woodland near Horsham – despite previous opposition from local residents.

Miller Homes have lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council to build the houses on land at Campsfield off Linfield Close in Southwater.

The proposed housing site is near the Mulberry Fields development on the southern edge of the village where Miller Homes finished construction of 193 homes in 2022.

A public consultation over the latest proposals was held in November and December last year during which, Miller Homes admits: “the majority of respondents expressed opposition to the proposals with the key themes being: Increased traffic on Centenary Road; concerns related to construction; pressure on local services, including water supply; loss of undeveloped land and general concern regarding over development in Southwater as a whole.”

The site, marked in red, in Southwater where Miller Homes want to build up to 82 new homes

But Miller Homes say they have amended their plans following the consultation and are now proposing construction of up to 82 homes, instead of up to 84 and are drawing up a construction management plan to provide information on construction activities and how they will be managed to minimise disturbance to local residents.

They add that they also plan to relocate a play area to the centre of the site ‘to provide a focal space to the development.’

Spindrift Consulting, agents for Miller Homes, say in a statement to the council that the land is “currently utilised for plantation woodland” with “wooded boundaries on all sides with a number of trees of significant quality.”

This, they say, “represents an opportunity to integrate mature trees into emerging landscape proposals, but limits the developable area by requiring protection of the root protection zones.”

They also point out that the southern and eastern boundaries have been identified as having bat foraging corridors “and as such a development buffer and associated areas requiring low level lighting have been established to maintain these corridors.”

The developers also say they plan to locate two bore holes within the site to provide water for residents and ensure the site is ‘water neutral.’

They say the development will be a mix of 64.4 per cent homes for sale on the open market and 35.4 per cent ‘affordable’ homes.

They add in their statement: “Miller Homes are committed to providing highly sustainable and energy efficient new homes to meet the requirement of the latest building regulations and reduce householder bills whilst contributing to reducing carbon emissions.”

No decision has yet been made by Horsham District Council over the planning application.