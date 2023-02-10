A new layout has been drawn up in resubmitted plans for accommodation for 56 workers at a strawberry farm in Ford.

Agricultural and horticultural workers are currently bussed in to Wicks Farm in Ford Lane where plans have previously been refused for 14 accommodation units and welfare facilities for three years.

A statement by Fellows Planning Limited and the Project Design Team on behalf of Berry Farming Limited said advances in technology have meant the number of full-time staff needed to be employed throughout the year has increased to maintain the 'highly sophisticated systems' in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Added to this, given the increase in production year on year, additional seasonal agricultural workers have been required for the extended growing season."

The proposed layout of the workers' accommodation at the Ford Lane farm

The statement said attracting staff to the industry is 'incredibly challenging'.

"The provision of affordable and safe accommodation is urgently needed and it will help make sure the teams are working well and our staff are happy and the accommodation meets both our clients and their needs," it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Travelling to rural locations such as Ford is difficult and costly. Finding suitable, affordable accommodation nearby is challenging.”

Accommodation on the same site reduces the amount of workers being bussed from various locations.

The two welfare units, it said, provide showers, toilets, laundry, kitchen and lounge facilities.

To remove the accommodation after each growing season is an 'illogical exercise' and increases the problem of storing caravans elsewhere, the statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a 'new landscape led design' compared to the previous application and included five car prking spaces and a drop off and collection point for at least two minibuses.

The proposals will be 'largely contained by the existing trees and new landscaping' with soft planting and a new wildlife pond.

"The proposal will make use of underutilised space and play a huge contribution in helping to recruit urgently needed seasonal workers which in turn supports its horticultural activities in the short and longer term as it continues to grow," the statement said.

"The applicant plays a crucial role in aiding the continued innovation required in strawberry growing both in terms of research and capital investment in one of the large land-based sectors in the Arun district."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad