Plans are being drawn up on how to deal with any human remains – and any treasure – found at the site of a major Horsham development.

Construction is currently underway on the first of 2,750 houses being built at the development site known as Mowbray, north of Horsham.

Archaeological investigations have already been carried out on part of the site and now landowners Legal and General are seeking approval from Horsham District Council to investigate a moated area around Moathouse Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They need to carry out an archaeologic dig in the area before further development can take place there.

The site at Mowbray, north of Horsham, where the archaeological dig is to take place. Plans have been drawn up on how to deal with any human remains, or any gold or silver found there.

In a report to the council on the archaeolgical evaluation, specialists TVAS South say that Moathouse Farm is considered to be a medieval moated site. “Such sites are often the site of a manor house, or perhaps a hunting lodge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add: “Dependent on the findings of this evaluation, further archaeological work may be requested and will be determined through consultation with the archaeological advisor to Horsham Council.”

Ultimately, Legal & General plan to maintain the moat within the development and replace farm buildings with areas of open space.

It is proposed to dig six trenches, 10 metres long and up to two metres wide to investigate what may lie beneath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agents say: “Discovery of any human remains will be confirmed by minimal excavation but no further action will be taken as part of the evaluation exercise, unless requested as additional work by the client in consultation with the archaeological advisor to Horsham District Council.

"Human remains will be treated following the guidelines of the Ministry of Justice.”

They say that any gold, silver, prehistoric base metal and “any associated objects will be removed to a safe place and reported to the local coroner and county finds liaison officer according to the procedures relating to the Treasure Act.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist analysis and reporting will be carried out by specialist staff and the project will be managed on a regular basis by a Member of the Chartered Institute for Archaeologists.