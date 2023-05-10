Plans for a 116-bedroom Premier Inn in Bognor Regis were submitted last week, and our readers had a lot to say about what it might mean for the town.

Alongside construction of the hotel itself, the plans also provide for the construction of an ancillary restaurant, the loss of some 20 parking spaces from the nearby Alexandra Theatre car park and the demolition of the old fire station, which is attached to the Grade II listed town hall, which readers felt particularly passionate about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Another part of old bognor going can't they just leave things alone,” said Sussex World reader Sian Tallon on Facebook, while Donna Carr added: “Do not knock down another bit of Bognor’s history. Don't know why they need a new hotel. Loads of hotels and B&Bs closed down probably not profitable.”

Premier Inn plans

Other residents questioned the business sense of the decision to build a large hotel in a seaside town which, they claim, does not have the capacity to support or attract so many guests. Ann Lansdale called it a ‘waste of money’, adding: “What’s the point of a large hotel when there is nothing to do in Bognor? No entertainment for the children apart from a couple of rides by the pier and no pubs to sit and have a drink and a meal.”

“For years the people have suggested ideas for Bognor Regis,” fellow reader Sarah Redman. “A seaside town but with nothing to do or nowhere to go, instead of building hotels , houses etc why not listen and build places people can do things? Bring money and tourists into Bognor Regis ie bowling alley, skating rink, an update theatre, so the people of Bognor Regis don't have to go to Chi.”

Some people, however, felt the Premier Inn is exactly what Bognor Regis needs. Reader Paul Tenant said: “I must say i think it will be an improvement for the town, i love my history but the old fire station is an eyesore and has no historical value in its architecture,”