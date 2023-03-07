The former Patisserie Valerie site in Chichester will soon be bustling again after plans to turn it into a new café and tearoom were approved this week.

The site, on the ground floor of the Buttermarket building in North Street, will be turned into Joanna’s Boutique Tearoom after the district council’s planning committee approved plans yesterday (Monday, March 6).

The business has another shop just off Storrington High Street which was established in 2015. The Storrington branch is described as 'opulent’ with chandeliers and other beautiful ornaments.

Readers of this newspaper flooded the social media comment section with praise of the Storrington branch, and many said it was be great to see the unit filled again.

The Buttermarket in North Street, Chichester

Beckie Jenkins wrote: “This will be an absolute asset to Chichester! Joanna’s in Storrington is one of a kind. It’s an independent business, will employ local people and give an empty space life again! Good-luck to them! Businesses, especially independent ones need all the support they can get at the moment.”

The business will be one of the many new faces in the city centre, including a new street food venue further up the road: The Sty in Chi, which opened its doors officially this week and enjoyed a busy rush of customers queuing out the door at lunch.

The venue will be offering a wide range of homemade cakes and sandwiches as well as lunch, afternoon tea and more.

You can find out more by visiting their website: www.joannasboutiquetearoom.com

