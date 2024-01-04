The next stage of a housing development near Hailsham is due to go in front of Wealden planners.

On Thursday (January 11), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is set to consider a reserved matters application connected with plans to build 45 new homes next to a property known as Poplar Cottage in Amberstone.

The scheme was granted outline planning permission in March 2021, meaning the principle of developing the site has already been established.

As a result, the committee’s discussion will be limited to details of the scheme’s final design, such as its layout and scale.

Plans for the site in Amberstone

These details are considered to be acceptable by council planning officers, who are recommending the committee approve the application.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The approved outline planning consent for the construction of up to 45 dwellings has established the principle of residential development at this site, along with site access arrangements.

“The reserved matters submissions are considered acceptable as they demonstrate that a proposed development can be built ensuring suitable open storage drainage solutions as well as amenity for residents, including dedicated open space and play areas for leisure and recreation.

“The layout and design are considered reasonable as they would build upon the vernacular/street scenes evident in the vicinity of the site. The scheme responds to the sites constraints and would contribute to the housing need of the district.

“Therefore, it is recommended that approval of Reserved Matters is granted subject to the recommended conditions.”

But this view is not shared by Hailsham Town Council, which has argued the scheme should be refused. According to the town council, the scheme is too dense, does not have enough green space and is inadequate in its drainage plans.

The town council has also raised concerns about the impact of development on newts and other wildlife in the vicinity.

Similar objections have been voiced by several local residents, who have also raised concerns about the scheme’s impact on air quality, traffic levels and the consolidation of ‘urban sprawl’.