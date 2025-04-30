Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigners have said plans to build up to 65 new homes in an area of woodland in Hastings will ‘completely destroy’ the wildlife habitat there.

Save Sandrock Bends held a meeting for residents last Thursday (April 24), in which around 250 people attended.

Gladman Developments Ltd wants to build the houses on open land adjacent to Sandrock Park and north of St Helen’s Church on The Ridge.

The proposals, which were submitted to Hastings Borough Council last week, would include provision of public open space and vehicle access.

A Save Sandrock Bends spokesperson said: “Our experts in ecology, hydrology, and planning, strongly believe this site is completely unsuitable for development. The proposed housing estate poses serious risks not only to St Helen’s Woods but to everyone living in Hastings or using The Ridge.

“The site, and especially its central biodiverse part, plays an essential role in absorbing rainfall and preventing flooding downstream in the woods and across the town. The developer’s plans will wipe out this crucial central part of the site.

“The heart of the site is a biodiverse wildlife habitat. Building here would completely destroy that, isolate St Helen’s Woods and destroy the last remaining green corridor between the High Weald and Hastings. Species like bats, dormice, deer, and countless others rely on this land.

“The proposed access point is dangerously placed at the narrowest part of The Ridge and will create major problems for drivers and pedestrians alike. The area has poor public transport, so residents will be car-dependent.

“The invasive species, Japanese knotweed, is already present on the site, and the development risks spreading it further into neighbouring land.

“St Helen’s Woods are already under pressure from climate change and increased use. Adding this development on its doorstep could push it over the edge, with irreversible consequences.”

Residents in the area have also raised concerns over the site being earmarked for development.

Concerns were first raised in November 2023 when a proposal to put 140 new homes on the site were unveiled.

At the time resident Peter Bailey said the land was owned in different parts by Hastings Borough Council, East Sussex County Council (ESCC), Hastings Youth Trust and an individual.

Peter and a group of residents then set up the Save Sandrock Bends campaign group to fight any housing development plans for the site.

A design and access statement by FPCR Environment and Design Ltd, on behalf of Gladman Developments Ltd, said: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a high quality development with a strong sense of place, embracing and reflecting the character of Hastings.

“The Hastings Development Management Plan was adopted in September 2015 and allocated the site for residential development for up to 80 dwellings.

“Consultation has taken place during the design of the development which has given a better understanding of how to develop the site and meet the needs of the local community.”