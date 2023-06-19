A developer’s proposal to build 89 new houses in Bexhill near the town’s cemetery have raised concerns and objections among residents.

Bellway Homes has put forward a plan to build homes, a new access road, car parking and public open space, on land off Turkey Road.

The site where the homes would be built borders to the west of the Ibstock Brick works and Bexhill Cemetery to the north.

Paul Howell, of Reginald Road, said: "I am a frequent visitor to Bexhill Cemetery and I feel it is inappropriate to have housing right on top of a place of burial.

Bexhill Cemetery. Image from Google Street View

"If this development takes place, the graves of some of my closest friends will be directly overlooked. When I pay my respects, the thing I particularly enjoy about Bexhill Cemetery is the privacy afforded to me as a mourner. The thought of being ‘on display’ fills me with horror, as does the realisation that there will naturally be significant noise pollution.

"I am sure there are other grieving people who would find the plan just as objectionable as I do. This location is an area of particular outstanding beauty and the perfect resting place for the deceased.”

Michelle Harding, of Turkey Road, said: “The housing density is out of keeping with housing in the surrounding area. There will be an increase in noise and disturbance due to the quantity of properties proposed. Mature trees and hedgerows will be lost for the vast amount of wildlife.

Bridget Allen said: “The views I would have from my dining room window, should this awful development go ahead, would be a pumping station and a road, where 200-300 cars would be constantly driving past my window. Our garden is open plan and we would also be ‘on view’ to all traffic. This surely cannot be acceptable.”

Mike Evenden said: “This land is invariably flooded in times of heavy rain and is not fit for housing. Bexhill has more than enough new housing and there should be no more. Put nature first.”

In a design and access statement, Bellway said: “In developing this site, Bellway Homes is seeking to create a new environment which enhances both the landscape and the built character of the neighbourhood, delivering sustainable development for Bexhill.