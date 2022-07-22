The layout of the proposed homes in Eastergate Lane, Eastergate

Plans have been submitted for outline permission to build nine dwellings at Eastmere Stables, Eastergate Lane.

A planning statement by Henry Adams on behalf of Mr M. Langridge said the site comprises several former equestrian buildings now in use for storage.

It was previously a commercial equestrian yard.

The statement said although the principle of development on the site is contrary to policies, these have reduced weight due to the council not being able to demonstrate an adequate supply of housing land.

"This proposal for residential dwellings provides an opportunity to meet the current demand for housing within a sustainable location in the district," the statement said.

"The character of the area is varied and therefore the redevelopment of the site does not result in any harmful impact."