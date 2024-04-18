Plans to convert a former St Leonards pub into apartments have been approved at appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a decision notice published last week, a planning inspector has granted permission to convert The Duke, a vacant former pub in Duke Road, into housing.

The scheme would see two new one-bedroom flats created at the building’s ground floor, while an existing maisonette on its upper floors (previously used as staff accommodation) would be extended and altered to improve living conditions.

Hastings Borough Council had refused the proposals in June last year. Officers at the time, who refused the scheme under delegated powers, said the conversion was acceptable in principle, but had concerns about some of its details.

The Duke, Duke Road, St Leonards. Image via Google Maps

These include the size and positioning of a dormer window, a lack of details around drainage and the safety of the proposed access to the site.

The inspector did not share the council’s concerns around the dormer window and concluded the other concerns could be settled through conditions. These included a condition requiring a boundary wall to be lowered in order to improve the visibility of the access.

In light of this, the inspector opted to grant planning permission.

The conversion includes the use of the pub’s former beer garden as a parking area. This would be accessed via a new entrance on Windsor Road.