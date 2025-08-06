Plans to convert former West Sussex village bank into housing

Plans are being outlined to convert a former West Sussex village bank into housing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to change an old Barclays Bank building in Billingshurst High Street

into a retail/commercial unit and six one-bedroom flats.

The bank – which is in the village conservation area – closed in 2017 and the building has been empty since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Barclays Bank building in Billingshurst High Street could be converted into flats, along with a retail unit

The site has been previously granted planning permission twice for a mix of residential and retail space but the proposals were not progressed.

Allen Planning, agents for the current applicant, say that the previous bank use on the site ceased “due to falling visitor numbers, the availability of other means of banking, and other banks and Post Office available in the village.”

And, they maintain that the empty building currently “has a negative impact upon the village centre’s vitality and viability.”

They say that converting the building into flats and maintaining a business use to part of the ground floor of the building would retain “an active frontage adding to the viability of the centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If planning approval is granted, it is proposed to alter an existing car park at the back of the building to provide 10 parking spaces, along with new landscaping and an external communal amenity space, cycle store and bin storage area.

Allen Planning say that no significant changes would be made to the outside of the building and water saving measures would be implemented to secure ‘water neutrality.’