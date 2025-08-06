Plans to convert former West Sussex village bank into housing
A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to change an old Barclays Bank building in Billingshurst High Street
into a retail/commercial unit and six one-bedroom flats.
The bank – which is in the village conservation area – closed in 2017 and the building has been empty since then.
The site has been previously granted planning permission twice for a mix of residential and retail space but the proposals were not progressed.
Allen Planning, agents for the current applicant, say that the previous bank use on the site ceased “due to falling visitor numbers, the availability of other means of banking, and other banks and Post Office available in the village.”
And, they maintain that the empty building currently “has a negative impact upon the village centre’s vitality and viability.”
They say that converting the building into flats and maintaining a business use to part of the ground floor of the building would retain “an active frontage adding to the viability of the centre.”
If planning approval is granted, it is proposed to alter an existing car park at the back of the building to provide 10 parking spaces, along with new landscaping and an external communal amenity space, cycle store and bin storage area.
Allen Planning say that no significant changes would be made to the outside of the building and water saving measures would be implemented to secure ‘water neutrality.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.