A developer has put forward plans for the conversion of a former bar in Hastings.

In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council this week, permission is being sought to convert a building Havelock Road, most recently occupied by the now closed bar known as Crowley’s.

The application seeks permission to convert the first floor of the building into two one-bedroom apartments, while also changing the planning use of the ground floor to Class E, a category which includes shops, office spaces and restaurants.

According to the application, the site has been home to a pub since 1857. The current building was built in 1899.

56 Havelock Road, Hastings. Image via Google Maps

The building is not itself a listed property, but lies within the Hastings Conservation Area. Even so, the application states the conversion will not involve any external changes to the building.