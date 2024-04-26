A developer has put forward plans for the conversion of a former bar in Hastings.

Plans to convert historic Hastings pub building
In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council this week, permission is being sought to convert a building Havelock Road, most recently occupied by the now closed bar known as Crowley’s.
The application seeks permission to convert the first floor of the building into two one-bedroom apartments, while also changing the planning use of the ground floor to Class E, a category which includes shops, office spaces and restaurants.
According to the application, the site has been home to a pub since 1857. The current building was built in 1899.
The building is not itself a listed property, but lies within the Hastings Conservation Area. Even so, the application states the conversion will not involve any external changes to the building.
For further information see application reference HS/FA/24/00316 on the Hastings Borough Council website.