Plans to demolish a community space in Chichester have been flooded with objections.

A planning application submitted in September this year (22/02401/FUL), has been subject to numerous objections with residents and local authorities citing loss of community space, limited access for construction workers, and loss of agricultural land as reasons to refuse the plan.

If the application is successful, a three-storey, 16-bed retirement home would be built on the site, complete with 20 parking spaces.

Construction would also take place over a part of a 2,000-year-old Roman amphitheatre which sits under the path and earth off Whyke Lane.

Plans for a retirement home at 1 Whyke Lane

An objection letter from Chichester City Council reads: “The proposal removes a community use building without appropriate replacement or justification, contrary to policy 38 of the local plan. The application does not satisfy all three criteria of policy 38. The proposed community use room is small and inappropriately sited within a retirement apartment building and without on-site parking; it is unlikely to be used viably and successfully as a community venue.”

The letter continues: “It is noted that the developer proposes to permanently remove agricultural land from active food productivity in order to provide nitrate mitigation. The City Council reiterates that this is an inappropriate and unsustainable approach. Food production must be allowed to continue in order to ensure the population, including the occupants of the developments, can be fed.”

Historic England wrote: “We are encouraged that the development proposals recognise the significance of the heritage and have been designed to avoid substantial harm to the scheduled Roman amphitheatre but think there remains some potential for harm to it.

We consider the harm likely to be less than substantial in the terms of the National Planning Policy Framework, and at the lower level of that scale. Harm could be further reduced by omitting the hedgerow planting within the scheduled monument.

We recognise the potential for the delivery of heritage benefits through enhancements to signage and information, aimed to the public who will utilise the new space, but think that this option has not yet been fully explored.”

Whyke Lane resident Pamela Kemp wrote: “There is little or no provision for solar panels in most of the roof due in part to some of it being flat and the pitched roof not south facing. Changes to the roof plan would permit environmentally sound solar panels to be included. There does not appear to be any provision for water barrels to collect rain water from the roof, an omission which could be easily rectified.

“There do not appear to be any charging points for electric cars - again something which could easily be remedied. “Aesthetically, bearing in mind that this is a conservation area, the building design could be more sympathetic.”

The planning company responded to concerns over loss of community space, writing: ”The replacement building will provide a more efficient use of space that reflects the change in requirements of community groups and their public visitors. It will be more flexible and open plan in nature; allowing a more diverse range of community groups to use it in the future. There is also an outdoor area, which can be used by the community for events.”

