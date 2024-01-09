Plans have been put forward to demolish a Crowhurst care home and build housing in its place.

In an application to Rother District Council, the owner of the Edendale Lodge Care Home in Station Road wants to demolish the existing building and replace it with eight houses. The site sits within the ‘strategic gap’ – an area of land intended to delineate Hastings from the surrounding towns and villages. However, the applicant, Belmont Healthcare, argues the brownfield nature of the site and the need for housing in the district would outweigh these considerations. In a statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicant said: “There are no adverse impacts that would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of redeveloping this sustainable, brownfield site and addressing the council’s shortfall in Housing Land Supply and the additional, social, economic and environmental benefits that would be accrued.”