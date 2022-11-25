Plans to demolish the RSPCA’s national headquarters near Horsham and convert the area into a multi-million-pound industrial site have moved a step closer.

Legal and General, which bought the 6.2 acre RSPCA site at Southwater earlier this year, is now seeking planning permission to develop three industrial warehouse units and offices there. The three units would be divided producing seven overall.

The RSPCA says it expects to remain in its building – Wilberforce House – until March next year. It is planning to relocate to smaller premises following more staff working from home since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The RSPCA site in Wilberforce Way was originally put up for sale in September last year with an asking price of £8,470,000.

The RSPCA's national headquarters near Horsham were purpose built in the early 1990s and are now facing demolition to make way for warehousing

In a planning statement to Horsham District Council, Legal and General agents Quod say: “The overarching design intention is to create a high-quality contemporary development that is both an attractive and functional extension to a well-established employment area and remains in-keeping with the industrial estate, but also sets a new precedent for industrial development in Horsham.”

It adds: “The proposed development will act to strengthen the employment area, providing a high quality precedent to encourage further investment in this location. It will deliver genuine economic benefits and job opportunities for local people almost immediately.”

If planning permission is granted, Legal and General, with partner real estate developer Graftongate, aim to start development in mid-2023.

The RSPCA , the largest animal charity in the UK, has had its headquarters at Southwater since the early 1990s, having previously moved from London to Horsham.

How the new warehouse units on the site of the RSPCA national headquarters at Southwater could look

When news of the sale of its headquarters was first revealed, a spokesperson said that more staff were working from home and that it would be relocating to smaller offices ‘nearby.’

“As part of our drive to become a more modern and sustainable organisation, we will move to a smaller, rented building, which will significantly reduce our running costs. These savings will be refocused to our vital animal welfare work.

"A new office will allow us to be closer to rail links, reduce our carbon footprint, and make us more accessible to a more diverse pool of candidates when we are recruiting.

