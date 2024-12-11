Plans to display Royal Sovereign Light tower in Bexhill receive a boost

Bexhill estate agents Burgess and Co have become the latest business to support plans for a new maritime centre on Bexhill seafront featuring the iconic Sovereign Light tower.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Devonshire Square based business has donated £500 to Bexhill Maritime, the group behind the project.

The proposed centre on East Parade will feature an exhibition area highlighting the environment, the threats to marine life and the effects of climate change. Its focal point will be the Royal Sovereign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lighthouse Lantern Tower, rescued from destruction by the charity Bexhill Maritime.

Pictured are (foreground) Raymond Konyn and Paul Rendle with (L to R) Tanya Kirk, Ben Davey, Jess Daw–Collins, Gordon Smith (Maritime trustee), Liam Foster, Yolanda Laybourne (Maritime trustee), Debbie Wallace.

Raymond Konyn, founder, chair and trustee of Bexhill Maritime, said: “We are very grateful to Burgess & Co for their very generous support. It is gratifying that local businesses can see the potential of what Bexhill Maritime is doing and are willing to help bring this landmark project to fruition.”

Paul Rendle, the Managing Director of Burgess and Co, said: “We love to help and support local causes and one like this was always something of interest to us.”

The Royal Sovereign Lighthouse was visible on the horizon, from Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne since it was erected in 1971. It replaced a series of lightvessels, the first being stationed there in 1875.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lighthouse was decommissioned by Trinity House, the organisation which runs the lighthouses in England and Wales, in March 2022. Demolition took place and in December last year the light tower was transported from Shoreham to its new home in Bexhill.

It is currently being safely stored by Sidley business Ibstock while plans for the new maritime centre move forward.

Ray Konyn, of Bexhill Maritime, has played a key role in securing the tower. He explained: “In 2018 I was aware that its 50 year life span was coming to an end and I found it sad that this piece of iconic history was going to be dismantled and disposed of so I wrote to Trinity House and put forward the idea of rescuing the lantern tower part of the Royal Sovereign Lighthouse and they were interested in the idea.

"I then had to work out some kind of strategy. at the time I was a founder and trustee of a charity called Bexhill Heritage, so offered it to them as a project. We worked out a strategy to bring it ashore, but the trustees voted the project down and it came back to me as an individual to find another way so I set up another charity as a dedicated maritime centre. I found a lot of wonderful local expertise to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The actual extraction of the light tower took place in September 2023. The contractors turned up to sea with a huge rig barge called ‘Gulliver’ to dismantle it and take it away.”

Gordon Smith, vice chairman of Bexhill Maritime Centre, said: “Its final position will be on the seafront at Bexhill, at the bottom of Galley Hill, as part of the Maritime Centre. The tower will be the landmark and focal point of the Maritime Centre. The centre itself will be all about the local ecology, environment and climate change. There will be an exhibition area, a meeting room, and a cafe.

Picture by Margaret Hayles