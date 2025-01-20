Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to increase parking charges in Battle, Bexhill and Rye are set to go in front of a senior county councillor.

On Monday (January 27), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is due to consider proposals to increase on-street parking charges in Rother, following a public consultation last year.

The potential changes include a major overhaul of residents’ parking permits, which allow for day time parking (mostly between 8am and 6pm) in the seven permit zones in Rother. Four of these zones are in Bexhill, two in Rye and one in Battle.

Currently, the council charges a flat rate for residents’ parking permits in Rother. It costs £10 for a three-month permit, £17 for a six-month permit and £27 for a 12-month permit. The council is proposing the introduction of a new scheme, which would take into account the C02 emissions of the vehicles tied to the permit.

A parking meter in West Parade, Bexhill. Pic: staff

If introduced, the new scheme could significantly increase costs for many permit holders. Only those with very low emission vehicles (emitting 100g/km or less of CO2) would pay less than a current permit holder, with a 12-month permit costing just £17. Vehicles with emissions above this would pay at least £60 for a 12-month permit.

The top end costs of a 12-month permit would rise to £103, although this would only apply to vehicles which emit more than 185g/km of C02.

Costs for business permits, visitor permits and second vehicles would also increase under the proposed scheme.

Emissions-based costs would not apply to disabled parking permits, however, which would be set at a flat rate of £7 for 12-months.

Cllr Dowling will also be asked to sign off on increases in pay and display parking tariffs. The increases vary from area to area, although some price jumps are significant.

For example, the cost of a two hour ticket at Bexhill Marina would increase from £2.95 to £4.30, while an all-day ticket for the Seafront and Bexhill North parking areas would increase from £2.20 to £3.20.

Pay and display parking near Bexhill Station would also be set to increase. Currently, an all-day ticket (10 hours) costs £4.35, but would be set to rise to £6.35 under the proposed scheme.

The cost of one-hour of on-street parking in both Battle and Rye would also increase from 45p to 70p.

In a report to Cllr Dowling, a council spokesman said: “The purpose of the proposed increase … is to encourage greater use of sustainable modes of transport wherever possible, using alternative modes of transport will help to reduce vehicle congestion and pollution in the town centres.

“It is proposed that these charges are to be reviewed annually to ensure they remain appropriate, in line with the annual review which takes place for all other Civil Parking Enforcement areas.

“Charging at a sufficient level to impact driver behaviour, can bolster the local economy by encouraging a ‘churn’ of visitors and shoppers, rather than spaces being occupied by a single user for a long period of time.

“The proposals for the on-street parking charges aim to encourage greater use of off-street car parks, reduce the number of vehicles driving on town centre roads searching for parking spaces, and aim to encourage greater use of alternative modes of transport which in turn will reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality.

“These outcomes will make these towns a more appealing place to work, live and visit and thereby boost the local economy.”