Britannia Hotels, owners of the Pontins site in Camber, near Rye, met with Rother District Council and Hastings and Rye MP, Helena Dollimore this week to outline its plans.

Pontins, in New Lydd Road, Camber, closed without warning in December last year.

The site in Prestatyn in Wales also closed at the same time ‘with immediate effect’.

Britannia Hotels put out a statement on its website at the time, informing customers.

This week council leaders said they have welcomed positive discussions with the owners of the Pontins site in Camber, a year after its sudden closure.

Following the meeting on Tuesday, December 17, Cllr Christine Bayliss, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and regeneration said she was ‘heartened’ by the talks.

She said: “The closure of the holiday park last year came as a shock to everyone, including Rother District Council which owns the freehold of the site, and we have been determined to get answers about its future.

“I was pleased to have the opportunity to speak directly to Britannia Hotels this week. During discussions, Britannia Hotels confirmed its intention to redevelop the site as a holiday destination and I was heartened by its promise to work with local partners, including the district council.

“Pontins is a key destination, and we recognise its importance in the local economy of Camber. We look forward to working with Britannia Hotels to ensure that Camber Sands continues to be one of the most popular holiday destinations for the region.”

The holiday park in Camber was built in 1968 and covers 32 acres.

The camp had a long association with Len Goodman, Strictly Come Dancing judge, who organised an annual dance festival there for 25 years starting in the mid-1980s.

In 2013 scenes for the Hollywood movie The Monuments Men were filmed on the nearby beach and the production company booked 85 rooms at the camp.

Stars George Clooney and Matt Damon, who featured in the film, were spotted at the camp on several occasions.

