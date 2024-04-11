Plans to reopen a waste transfer site in Newhaven are due to go in front of council planners next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (April 17), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals to reopen the former Household Waste Recycling Site in Lewes Road as a site for the handling of food waste.

The site, which stopped use as a recycling centre in 2011, would also be used to store and service the council’s electric-powered food waste collection fleet. As a result, the site would have 15 electric charging stations (one for each vehicle in the fleet).

The application, submitted by the council itself, comes as local authorities prepare for food waste collections to become a statutory requirement by March 2026.

But the proposals have proven to be controversial with local residents, who have raised fears about disturbance from noise and odour, as well as the possibility of vermin being attracted to the site.

Similar objections have been raised by Newhaven Town Council, which also raised concerns about highway safety.

These concerns are not shared by council planning officers, however, who are recommending the application be approved.

In coming to this view, officers note how the site would be required to have a plan to mitigate noise and odour and to deter vermin from accessing the site. They also note the use of poisons would be prohibited, addressing concerns raised by some residents about dangers to household pets.

In a report to the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The Local Planning Authority is satisfied that the site has the capacity to support the development, without resulting in unacceptable harm. Suitable controls ensure potential for unacceptable pollution is mitigated can be secured through appropriately worded conditions.”