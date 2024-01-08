Plans underway to make Wivelsfield railway station accessible for all with new footbridge, stairs and lifts
and live on Freeview channel 276
They involve creating ‘step-free access’ to both platforms, as well as a new footbridge, stairs, lifts, and step free routes.
The council has been working in partnership with Network Rail to move the scheme forward.
MSDC leader Robert Eggleston, said: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Network Rail and our other stakeholders to push this project forward. Across the district, we are working really hard to ensure that sustainable transport options are accessible for all, and this is another piece of the jigsaw puzzle to make this a reality. One of our district’s biggest assets is our proximity to the Brighton to London mainline and it’s used by thousands of our residents every day. It will be fantastic to see Wivelsfield station become accessible for all, and I know it will make a huge difference to those who need it.”
Platform two is the only platform with step-free access at the moment, via the car park at the Gordon Road entrance. Currently, platform one can only be accessed from Leylands Road or the station subway where passengers have to use steps.
The council said it wants to create ‘safe, direct and attractive routes’ to encourage people to use public transport.
A spokesperson said: "Most recently phase one of the sustainable travel improvements in Burgess Hill was completed in addition to other enhancements for pedestrians at Wivelsfield station. These included better bus stop access, a raised road section to reduce vehicle speeds, and improved footways.”