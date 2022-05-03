Plans unveiled for 1,500 new houses on Southwater farmland

Developers Berkeley Homes have launched a public consultation over the proposals which, as well as the homes, also include a nursery, primary and secondary school, sports and leisure facilities and a community hub.

There are also plans for allotments, parkland, a 5km walking trail, new shops, a cafe and farmers’ market.

Berkeley Homes says, that if planning permission is granted by Horsham District Council, there would also be road improvements to include a new link road between the development and Hop Oast Roundabout, improvements to junctions on the A24 and a link for pedestrians and cyclists between Southwater and Horsham.

Proposed new development site in north west Southwater

The development is earmarked on a 348-acre site which is currently farmland with trees, hedgerows and woodland.

Berkeley Homes says that hedgerows and trees would be retained ‘wherever possible.’

In their public consultation document, the company says: “Our core objective is to bring nature and biodiversity into the heart of the development allowing each resident to connect with nature from their home.”

It says that 37 hectares of land - the size of 92 football pitches - would be reserved as public open space with play facilities, parks and gardens.

The proposed development site where up to 1,500 homes are planned in north west Southwater

Ancient woodlands at Courtland Wood and Smith’s Copse are designated as Sites of Importance for Nature and, says Berkeleys, would be safeguarded to form part of a woodland corridor.

The company - wich says it is aware that Horsham’s emerging Local Plan is parked because of water neutrality issues - says it aims to submit a planning appplication in July following the public consultation.

It says that, if granted, it hopes to start building work at the end of 2024, although the development is likely to span a number of years.