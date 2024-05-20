Platinum Champion and Baroness attend Conquest Hospital AGM
The Friends of The Conquest Hospital on The Ridge in St. Leonard’s on sea held their Annual General Meeting last Saturday at the Durbar Room located in the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.
Special guests at the AGM included Baroness Janet Fookes of Plymouth DBE and Royal Voluntary Service UK Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean.
The Friends of the Conquest Hospital is a Voluntary organisation and registered charity thats aim is to help support patients who are undergoing treatment at the East Sussex NHS Trust operated Conquest Hospital and make their stay more comfortable.
The charity also supplies specialist medical equipment that the hospital maynot be able to purchase due to budget restraints.
A major fundraising project that the charity is busy fundraising and currently working on is the Court Yard 21 project which involves the rejuvenation of the 21 courtyards located between wards of the hospital to ensure landscaped areas where patients will be able to enjoy an outdoor area to aid recovery.
The charity also operates a shop within the hospital selling confectionery, toiletries, newspapers and gifts including wonderful artifical floral tributes in highly decorated and ornate metal jugs.
Baroness Fookes said " I absolutely adore the work undertaken by the Friends of Conquest Hospital, their work is never ending and the support they give rewarding to patients and hospital staff."
Lord Brett McLean said " As a Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion it gives me great pleasure to witness the wonderful work provided by The Friends of Conquest Hospital and the major projects they have funded over the past municipal year to ensure a positive difference to patients and staff at our local hospital. "