Platinum Champion stands with Ukraine.

Royal Voluntary Service UK Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined members of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain Eastbourne branch on Saturday to mark the occasion.

The group stood in the cold and wet town centre providing shoppers with live entertainment whilst wearing traditional Ukrainian costumes and fundraising for urgent medical supplies that will be used by frontline Ukrainian military personnel and civilians trapped in the war torn country.

Platinum Champion Brett McLean said: "Today marks two years of long-term tragedy where a country was ripped apart and families and businesses destroyed by weapons causing mass destruction to communities across Ukraine.

"Today I stand with my Ukrainian friends of Eastbourne where we jointly show our support to the Ukrainian citizens who are currently trapped in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian citizens here in the UK continue to support those in the war torn country by supplying urgent medical equipment and offering hope to those currently forced to remain in Ukraine. "

A number of charitable concerts have and continue to be organised by local entertainer and singer Rick Bonner.