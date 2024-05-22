Platinum Champion supports The Big Help Out
and live on Freeview channel 276
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean is asking people who don't volunteer to "Make The Pledge."
Brett said " Volunteers are pivotal to our communities and often provide much needed support to those in need, it can be anything from reading to a child, tending to an elderly person's garden, helping out at a local day centre, raising funds or awareness about a particular medical condition to walking a neighbours dog, anything that will help someone or add value to an individual, family, community organisation, animals or the environment, volunteering can be enjoyable, educational and fun.
Her Majesty Queen Camilla who is President of the Royal Voluntary Service said " I believe it is these volunteers who donate their time and kindness to help others who are the backbone of our country."
Lord Brett added: " Make the pledge (to volunteer) and make a difference."
Download the big help out app onto your mobile device and register your interest in to making a difference.
#TheBigHelpOut!