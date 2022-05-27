Platinum Jubilee: 24 pictures from Northgate Primary School's Queen’s Jubilee Picnic

The school had an ice cream van, tombola, raffle, face painting, The Great Northgate Bake off, cake sale, sweetie stalls, Pimms and Prosecco stall and more.
Has your school held a Jubilee event? Please send us your pictures and videos to [email protected]
1. Northgate Primary School's Jubilee celebrations
The school had an ice cream van, tombola, raffle, face painting, The Great Northgate Bake off, cake sale, sweetie stalls, Pimms and Prosecco stall and more.
Photo: Northgate Primary
2. Northgate Primary School's Jubilee celebrations
The school had an ice cream van, tombola, raffle, face painting, The Great Northgate Bake off, cake sale, sweetie stalls, Pimms and Prosecco stall and more.
Photo: Northgate Primary
3. Northgate Primary School's Jubilee celebrations
The school had an ice cream van, tombola, raffle, face painting, The Great Northgate Bake off, cake sale, sweetie stalls, Pimms and Prosecco stall and more.
Photo: Northgate Primary
4. Northgate Primary School's Jubilee celebrations
The school had an ice cream van, tombola, raffle, face painting, The Great Northgate Bake off, cake sale, sweetie stalls, Pimms and Prosecco stall and more.
Photo: Northgate Primary