Platinum Jubilee: Hastings area veterans honour the Queen with event in the park

The Hastings and St Leonards Veterans Association is the principal organiser of the annual Armed Forces Day event which takes place in Hastings every year. They also hold remembrance and commemorative events locally throughout the year.
Pictures by Frank Copper.
The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Hastings & St Leonards Veterans Association in Alexandra Park on June 5. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-220606-071936010
