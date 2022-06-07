The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Hastings & St Leonards Veterans Association in Alexandra Park on June 5. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-220606-072504001

Platinum Jubilee: Hastings area veterans honour the Queen with event in the park

Members of Hastings and St Leonards Veterans Association paraded their standards when they gathered in Alexandra Park on Sunday to pay tribute to the Queen’s Royal Jubilee.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 9:52 am

The Hastings and St Leonards Veterans Association is the principal organiser of the annual Armed Forces Day event which takes place in Hastings every year. They also hold remembrance and commemorative events locally throughout the year.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Hastings & St Leonards Veterans Association in Alexandra Park on June 5. Photo by Frank Copper

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Hastings & St Leonards Veterans Association in Alexandra Park on June 5. Photo by Frank Copper

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Hastings & St Leonards Veterans Association in Alexandra Park on June 5. Photo by Frank Copper

The Platinum Jubilee weekend: Hastings & St Leonards Veterans Association in Alexandra Park on June 5. Photo by Frank Copper

